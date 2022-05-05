Man killed in attempted hijacking in Pinetown

Durban - A man, believed to be around 60 years old, was killed in an attempted hijacking incident in Pinetown on Thursday. This is the third shooting incident in less that 24 hours.

An off-duty policeman was killed in Umbilo,Durban on Wednesday afternoon, while he was fetching his daughter from school. The man tried to assist in a hijacking when suspects opened fire on him. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. In another incident, a man had been dropping of his child at school in New Germany, Pinetown, on Wednesday, when he was shot in the arm and taken to hospital.

In today’s incident, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said they responded just after 11am to a shooting on Henderson Road, in Pinetown, West of Durban. “Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle had been shot in what was alleged to be an attempted hijacking. “When medics arrived on scene, they found the patient in a critical condition in the vehicle.

“Due to the nature of the man's injuries, the Netcare helicopter ambulance was activated for the scene. “A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated, however, the man's condition rapidly deteriorated and he was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” said Herbst. Herbst said circumstances leading up to the incident were subject to an SAPS investigation.

