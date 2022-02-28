Man nabbed a year after fatal shooting at KwaMashu hostel

Durban: A year after a man was gunned down outside a hostel in KwaMashu, Durban, police have arrested someone allegedly linked to his murder. The 35-year-old is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with murder.

Police revealed that they made the breakthrough after receiving intelligence about a man who was in unlawful possession of firearms. “On February 24, just before midnight, police proceeded to Malandela Road in KwaMashu, where they spotted a man who matched the given description and requested to search him,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala. She said upon searching the suspect's bag, police seized two 9mm pistols with the serial numbers erased and 14 rounds of ammunition.

Gwala said the man was subsequently charged for unlawful possession of firearms. “Police investigation revealed that the suspect was positively linked to a murder case that was committed in KwaMashu.” Police said, on March 8, 2021, Khehla Sicelo Makhanya,30, was with his friends, including the accused, drinking inside an informal dwelling at Shayamoya Hostel when a fight broke out.

“It is alleged the suspect left and returned a short while later with a firearm. He opened fire into the room before fleeing the scene. “Makhanya sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was rushed to a local clinic for medical attention where he died upon his arrival.” The suspect faces charges of murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.