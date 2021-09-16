Man nabbed at Marianhill Toll Plaza, transporting R1.8m worth of heroin to Durban

DURBAN: Hawks nabbed a 58-year-old man for allegedly transporting drugs from Johannesburg to Durban this week. Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation, working together with Crime Intelligence, arrested Nadaragen Chetty, 58.

“An intelligence driven operation was conducted at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza, after information was received about a suspect, who was transporting drugs from Johannesburg to Durban. POLICE seized heroin with a street value of about R1.8million. Picture: SAPS

“Members spotted the said vehicle and it was intercepted. “A search was then conducted and ten packs of heroin powder, with a street value of about R1.8 million, was found concealed in the dashboard,” said Mhlongo. Mhlongo said Chetty was subsequently arrested and charged for dealing in drugs.

Chetty appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court and his bail application will be heard on September 22. In a separate incident, a 41-year-old Phoenix man was nabbed by the Durban metro drug task team on Thursday. According to metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad, an intelligence driven operation was conducted in the Phoenix area, which focussed on a known drug transporter.

“The suspect was nabbed in his car and the total value of the drugs seized was R86 000,” said Sewpersad. Police seized 361 pieces crack cocaine, 100 grams of pure cocaine, and 2 cellphones. Police seized 361 pieces crack cocaine, 100 grams of pure cocaine, and 2 cellphones in Phoenix. Picture: Supplied