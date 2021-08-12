Man nabbed for double murder at Quarry Heights, Durban

Durban: A 23-year-old man is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with a double murder and two attempted murders. KZN police said four people were in a house in Mpungushe Road in Quarry Heights, when two men kicked the door open on August 8.

Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “It is alleged the suspects shot two men, one died at the scene and the other died on arrival at the hospital. “A bullet grazed the third victim while the fourth escaped unharmed.” The deceased were identified as Mthandeni Mpofana, 30, and Mxolisi Gida, 46.