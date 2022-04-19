Man repeatedly stabbed outside Joburg police station

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Joburg has arrested a 33-year-old man for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a man repeatedly at the corner of Commissioner and Alexander Street, just meters from the Johannesburg central police station. SAPS spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the suspect allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old man several times in the upper body.

“Initially, the suspect assaulted a female, and the victim tried to stop him. He (the 33-year-old) took out a knife and stabbed him. The female, who was assaulted, rushed to the police station and alerted the police. “Swift response by the police led to the apprehension of the suspect, and a knife was recovered from him. The victim was taken to hospital by an ambulance where he was treated and discharged,” he said. Mbele said further investigations are under way, and the 33-year-old suspect will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Joburg central police station commander Brigadier Ivan Perumal has commended police for their swift response. Last year, a 38-year-old woman was arrested in Johannesburg central for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man at the Faraday taxi rank. At the time, Mbele said the woman was arrested for the gruesome murder, which took place on a Saturday night.

“It is alleged that the suspect stabbed a 26-year-old male once with a broken bottle in the upper body at corner Salisbury and Kruis Street on November 13, at 10pm. “The victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injury on November 14. The motive behind the stabbing of the victim is not yet known, and investigation is under way,” Mbele said. Mbele said the 38-year-old woman would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

