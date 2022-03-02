Man shot and killed in Durban CBD while seated in his car

Durban: KZN police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot dead while seated in his car in the Durban CBD on Wednesday morning. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the incident took place in Yusuf Dadoo Street (formerly Grey Street) just after 8am.

“A male victim was seated in his vehicle when he was shot by four unknown people. “He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the head, chest and arm and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on arrival.” Gwala said a case of murder was opened at Durban Central police station for investigation.