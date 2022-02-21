Man shot dead at tavern in Tongaat, KZN

Durban: KZN police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot dead at a tavern on Friday night. According to police, on Friday night, just after 11pm, a 35-year-old man was shot outside a tavern at Gwala's Farm in Tongaat after an argument with two men.

“The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and was declared dead at the scene.” The suspects drove off afterwards, police said. According to Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), when members of the security company arrived, a large crowd had gathered.