News
Police are looking for the men who shot a man dead outside a tavern in Tongaat on Friday night. Picture: Pixabay
Police are looking for the men who shot a man dead outside a tavern in Tongaat on Friday night. Picture: Pixabay

Man shot dead at tavern in Tongaat, KZN

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 32m ago

Share this article:

Durban: KZN police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot dead at a tavern on Friday night.

According to police, on Friday night, just after 11pm, a 35-year-old man was shot outside a tavern at Gwala's Farm in Tongaat after an argument with two men.

“The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and was declared dead at the scene.”

The suspects drove off afterwards, police said.

According to Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), when members of the security company arrived, a large crowd had gathered.

“The victim was discovered at the entrance. Upon examination he was found to have sustained gunshot wounds to his head and body. He showed no signs of life and was declared dead by medics.”

IOL

SAPSCrime and courts

Share this article: