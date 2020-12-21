Man stabs 7-month pregnant lover to death after accusing her of cheating

Johannesburg - A seven-month pregnant woman is dead after allegedly being stabbed by her boyfriend accused her of cheating on him. Her 34-year-old boyfriend walked with her to a nearby clinic after the stabbing but neither she nor her baby made it. The alleged murderer was expected to appear at the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court after being arrested and charged with her murder. According to North West police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Funani, the man is originally from Taung. On Saturday, Funani said, the man decided to visit his girlfriend who still lives with her parents at Extension 8, Ipelegeng Location, Schweizer-Reneke.

The two were later seen having an argument where the man is alleged to have accused his girlfriend of cheating on him when he was not around.

“According to allegations, the angry suspect stabbed his girlfriend once with a knife on the chest in front of her mother’s house. The suspect walked with the victim to the local clinic, which is a few kilometres away, where she later died.

“The suspect was arrested at the victim’s home the same day and was charged with murder. Depending on post-mortem results, an additional charge of murder may be added,” she said.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena has condemned the incident, which occurred shortly after the end of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

Kwena said crimes against women and children were a national priority and that the police would do everything possible to make sure that the suspect remained in custody.

IOL