Man wanted for allegedly killing girlfriend and her mother found dead, suicide suspected

Johannesburg – The search for the man accused of killing his girlfriend and her mother has come to an end after he died from an apparent suicide. Police said the 27-year-old man, who is alleged to have committed the murders on Monday and also injured his girlfriend’s sister, hanged himself. “Police were alerted to a body found hanging at a warehouse site at Somalia Park, near Dawn Park. The firearm suspected to have been used during the commission of the incidents of femicide was also recovered near the body,” Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said on Thursday morning. “The identity of the suspect was determined and confirmed by his relatives.” According to the police, the man committed the murders at his girlfriend’s home at Nguni Section, in Vosloorus, on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that the suspect arrived at the house and, without saying a word, drew a firearm and fired shots at the victims – his 21-year-old girlfriend and her 43-year-old mother,” said Peters.

“He allegedly wounded the girlfriend’s sister too and she is in hospital.”

Peters said a case of double murder and attempted murder was opened.

Meanwhile, police are still hunting for the man believed to have killed his partner and her two grandchildren in Soweto on Monday.

The bodies of 58-year-old Matsie Dhladhla and her grandchildren, Botshelo Motsele, 14, and Tebello Motsele, 10, were discovered at their Protea Glen home. They had multiple stab wounds and their throats had been slit.

Dhladhla, who lived with the two children, was living with her partner before she kicked him out in July.

Her sister, Mapule Motsele, said: “We believe it was the boyfriend who killed our sister and children as there was no sign of robbery so it had to be someone who knows the house and has the keys.

The family believes that the man came in, killed them and locked the house and gate behind him so nothing would appear out of the ordinary.

The alleged killer is on the run.

