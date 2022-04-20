Man who allegedly confessed to assaulting and robbing Esther Mahlangu to seek bail

Pretoria – The man who confessed to breaking into the house of globally-acclaimed Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu, and robbing the 87-year-old pensioner returns to court today. Last month, Simon Kgantshi Skosana was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Mdutjana Magistrate’s Court.

Story continues below Advertisment

At the time, Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Skosana, 27, had been remanded in custody while an alleged accomplice was granted R3 000 bail. “Simon Kgantshi Skosana was remanded in custody until April 20 for formal bail application,” Mohlala said. “Suspect number two, Jan Mlemani Kwati Masilela, aged 32, was released on R3 000 bail. He will be back in court on May 10.”

Provincial commissioner police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the “sterling work” done by the established team of detectives since the robbery of the Ndebele artist made headlines last month. The detectives arrested and charged Skosana and Masilela in connection with the robbery and physical attack on Mahlangu. Seven suspects were brought in for questioning, and five were released after obtaining statements from them. Mohlala said the five could not be linked to the robbery.

Story continues below Advertisment

“According to the report, police pounced on the first suspect at around 2am in the morning at Mogononong in Siyabuswa. He was found with the firearm and its serial number filed off, hidden in the toilet cistern, wrapped in plastic,” Mohlala said. The firearm stolen from Dr Esther Mahlangu was found by police hidden in this toilet cistern. Photo: SAPS “He then pointed to the second suspect where he bought the firearm from. The second suspect bought it from the third suspect. The third suspect pointed to the fourth suspect where he also bought it from.” Simon Kgantshi Skosana, 27, is expected to seek bail when he appears in court over the assault and robbery at Dr Esther Mahlangu’s home. Photo: SAPS Police said Skosana confessed to be the one who broke into Mahlangu’s house and took the firearm, money and a safe.

Story continues below Advertisment

The safe was found at Ramokgeletsane, a few kilometres from Siyabuswa, and it had been opened with an angle-grinder, Mohlala said. Mahlangu was assaulted during a robbery at her house in Weltevrede, near Siyabuswa on March 19 at about 3pm. “During the robbery, the defenceless pensioner was reportedly assaulted and strangled where her hands were tied with a cord. The suspect then searched her bedroom and took a safe containing a 7.65 mm pistol, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash and bundles of keys then fled the scene.

Story continues below Advertisment