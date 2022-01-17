Man who allegedly killed his daughter,2, and hid her body in the ceiling to remain behind bars

Durban: A 47-year-old man accused of killing his toddler daughter and hiding her body in the ceiling of his home will remain behind bars. According to NPA Spokesperson in the North West, Henry Mamothame, the accused Mokete Legodi,47, appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court today.

He said the matter was adjourned for January 24 for a date in the High Court. “The State is also expected to serve the accused with an indictment,” said Mamothame. According to Mamothame, Legodi’s court appearance comes after a lifeless body of his toddler daughter was discovered inside the ceiling of his residential home in Alabama, near Klerksdorp.

“It is alleged that on May 13, Legodi went to his girlfriend’s home in Extension 20 in Jouberton and took their daughter without the consent of the mother who was admitted to the hospital at the time. “The family members who were taking care of the child assumed he would bring her back as he usually did. Later upon inquiry, he denied taking the child.” It is further alleged that when the mother was discharged from hospital on May 14, she, together with family members, went in search of the baby.

A missing persons docket was subsequently opened at Jouberton Police Station. “Further investigations by the police led to the arrest of Legodi on May 16. He was charged with kidnapping after failing to tell the police the child whereabouts.” A day after his arrest, neighbours investigated a bad smell coming from his house and discovered the lifeless body of the child hidden inside the ceiling.