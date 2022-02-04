Man who killed policeman jailed for 25 years

Durban: A 30-year-old KZN man who shot dead a policeman and his friend in 2019 was jailed to 25 years behind bars. Nkanyiso Nzama was convicted of the murder of Constable Thandoluhle Mhlongo and his friend Mazwi Zuke in March 2019.

He was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, the victims Mhlongo and Zuke were in the Kranskop CBD when they were shot at by the accused, who were driving a white Mercedes Benz. “Constable Mhlongo died at the scene. Zuke and the other two victims were taken to hospital, where Zuke died on arrival.

“A 9mm pistol was found at the scene.” Mhlongo said the getaway vehicle was later found burning in the Mispah area in Kranskop, and two bodies, believed to be that of the accomplices, were also found with gunshot wounds not far from the burning vehicle. “A case of double murder and attempted murder was reported at Kranskop police station, and Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation attended the crime scene.

“Members worked tirelessly and collected all necessary evidence, and Nzama was arrested within a week.” Mhlongo said his bail was successfully opposed, and he was in custody until the end of his trial. The court sentenced Nzama to 25 years each for the murder of Mhlongo and Zuke, 15 years each for the murder of both his accomplices, seven years for each two counts of attempted murder, seven years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm and five years imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition.