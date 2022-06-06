Man who murdered his cop girlfriend sentenced

Cape Town – The Free State man who murdered his girlfriend, a member of the SAPS, has been sentenced in the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court.
Moscow Yika, 31, was jailed for 15 years.
According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Christopher Singo, Yika is alleged to have taken his victim, Mita Malinga, from a house where she was with friends on Friday, August 20, 2021.
Thirty minutes after Yika and Malinga left the house, the 30-year-old woman called her friend and told her Yika was assaulting her.
The call cut off right after that.
Concerned, Malinga’s friends went out searching for the couple.
They discovered Malinga’s body inside the swimming pool in Reitz early the next morning.
“The deceased was a police official at the time of the incident working at the local police station in Reitz. The matter was reported to the police and Yika was arrested the same morning by the local police in Reitz.
“The case was handed over to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Bethlehem for further investigation which culminated in the conviction of Yika on Friday, June 3, 2022,” Singo said.
The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba, expressed his appreciation of the work done by local police and the Hawks to ensure a conviction.
IOL