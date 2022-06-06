Man who murdered his cop girlfriend sentenced

Cape Town – The Free State man who murdered his girlfriend, a member of the SAPS, has been sentenced in the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Christopher Singo, Yika is alleged to have taken his victim, Mita Malinga, from a house where she was with friends on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Thirty minutes after Yika and Malinga left the house, the 30-year-old woman called her friend and told her Yika was assaulting her.

The call cut off right after that.