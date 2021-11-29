Man who 'resisted' shot twice during attempted hijacking in Morningside,Durban

DURBAN: A man was shot twice and rushed to hospital in a serious condition, following an attempted hijacking in Morningside, Durban. The incident took place at around 5.20pm, in Valley View Road.

According to police the the complainant, aged 58, alleged that while attempting to enter his home in Valley View Road, in Morningside, a white vehicle blocked his driveway from behind. “Unknown occupants exited their vehicle and approached him, and an argument ensued. “One of the suspects tried to pull him out of his vehicle and, when he resisted, they shot him twice in the arm before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

The victim was rushed to hospital for medical attention said Mbele. “Charges of attempted murder and attempted carjacking were opened at Mayville SAPS for investigation,” added Mbele. According to Garrith Jamieson, of ALS Paramedics Medical Services, they responded to multiple calls of a shooting incident, on Valley View Road, in Morningside.