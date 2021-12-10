Man,33, in court for killing of Tongaat pensioner found with his throat slit

Durban: A 33-year-old man is facing murder charges following the killing of a Tongaat pensioner whose body was found in a pool of blood. The body of Krishna Govender,77, was discovered in a pool of blood on Tuesday evening at his Crest Road, Watsonia home.

Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA said the victim was discovered by his nephew laying on his bedroom floor. “On arrival, paramedics found the victim covered with with a blanket with a mattress placed over him. “Upon examination, his throat was found to be slit. He showed no signs of life and was declared deceased.”

MORE ON THIS Hunt for killers after florist found in pool of blood with throat slit

Balram said it was established the victim’s nephew arrived home from work and found the security gate and front door unlocked. Govender, also known as George, had worked as a florist. On Friday morning Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed a suspect charged with murder would appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.