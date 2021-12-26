Manhunt for husband who fatally shot wife and fled in a BMW

THE South African Police Service at Namakgale outside Phalaborwa have launched a manhunt for a husband who allegedly shot and killed his wife in their house earlier on Sunday. “Community members reportedly heard a gunshot sound at the house and rushed to the scene. On arrival, they found a 31-year-old woman identified as Vivi Moropane, who is said to be the wife of the suspect lying in a pool of blood,” said Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The police were called, together with emergency personnel, and certified the victim dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations conducted at the scene indicated the suspect allegedly shot his wife and then left the house driving in a BMW motor vehicle.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has urged community members to desist from resorting to violence when faced with domestic challenges but instead seek assistance from available platforms. The SAPS is appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Namakgale detective commander, Lieutenant Colonel Lilian Mahlathi on 082 469 1240 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

On Christmas Day, seven family members in Malamulele, Limpopo, were fatally shot by a family member in the early hours of Saturday, just after midnight. At the time, Mojapelo said the slain people included four children and a heavily pregnant woman. “The police in Malamulele have opened a case of seven counts of murder after seven members of the family were today, 25 December 2021 just after midnight at about 00:20, shot and killed allegedly by another family member at Jimmy Jones village in the Vhembe District,” said Mojapelo.

“The deceased are four children and three adults, including a heavily pregnant woman. The names of the deceased will be released later as investigations are still underway.” Mojapelo said the suspect was later arrested after he handed himself over to the police in Thohoyandou. “The firearm that was allegedly used in the shooting was also seized,” said Mojapelo.