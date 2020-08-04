Manhunt for two women who kidnapped Magaliesburg infant

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for two women who allegedly kidnapped an infant in Magaliesburg on Monday. Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the two women allegedly lied to the eight-month-old baby girl's mother, telling her that they were related to the child’s father. "It is alleged that the two women went to the baby's place of residence in Ga-Mogale, Magaliesburg and informed the mother of the baby that they are from the father's family and wanted to buy clothes for the baby,” said Masondo. The mother went with the women to the Magaliesburg CBD, where one of them offered to hold the baby outside while the mother was given money to go into a shop and buy food. “When she came out of the shop she found that the two women had disappeared with the baby,” said Masondo.

“The suspects who might be in their mid-twenties speaking Setswana were wearing blue jeans, black sleeper boots and one with blue sweater. The suspects are both light in complexion.”

The South African Police Service appealed to community members who might have information that could help in the search or assist in locating the baby snatchers to call Captain Alex Mafhungo on mobile phone number 082 822 8270 or Detective Captain Joel Mogoanye on 082 461 4902.

Alternatively, Masondo said members of the community could volunteer information anonymously via the police app MySAPS.

In February, an East Rand newborn was kidnapped by a woman who had promised the mother a job.

The baby girl’s kidnapper met the mother at a clinic, befriended her and allegedly said she would hook her up with someone who can give her a job.

However, the mother instead disappeared with the baby. The child was found with the woman’s husband a month later.