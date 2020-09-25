Manhunt launched after man allegedly assassinated in hospital bed

Kimberley police are investigating the fatal shooting of a male patient who was shot in his bed at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital at approximately 3.50am today. According to sources, it is believed that the shooting was a "revenge attack“ following a previous incident. It is believed that four unknown suspects walked straight to Ward A2 where the victim was being treated. It is alleged that the suspects were dressed in personal protective equipment. It is believed that two of the suspects allegedly held the three nurses who were on duty hostage, while the other two proceeded to the ward to shoot the man in in front of the other patients in the ward. The source claims that the nurses were instructed by the suspects to kneel down and be quiet as they were only there to “finish their job”.

According to a source inside the hospital, there was only one shot fired and the victim was hit just below the eye and the bullet exited through his skull.

The source also said the suspects allegedly picked up the shell casing before leaving the ward.

Two doctors were reported to be on duty, but were not in the ward at the time of the shooting.

It is believed that the patient was admitted to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound in August, and was in ICU for some time before being transferred to ward A2 to recover.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said the suspects also robbed the other patients of their cellphones and unplugged the telephone in the nurses station before fleeing the scene.

Gamieldien indicated that no other patients were injured during the incident.

A manhunt was launched for the suspects and the investigation continues. No arrests have been made yet.

She indicated that the motive for the shooting is also unknown.

It is believed that several staff members were sent for counselling by the department following the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Segolodi at 082 3020 407 or via the MYSAPS APP.