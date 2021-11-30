Manhunt launched for cash-in-transit robbers who shot two cops and two security guards

PRETORIA – Two police officers and two security guards were shot and injured during a cash-in-transit robbery on the N4/N12 split at Witbank. Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the police are still hunting for the group of suspects who attacked a Fidelity cash van and injured the police officers and security guards in a shootout.

“According to the police report, a Fidelity cash van, escorted by two bakkies, was from Ermelo and Hendrina, driving on the N4 road. Two Mercedes-Benz C Class vehicles suddenly appeared driving at high speed, where one bumped into the truck causing it to overturn while the other tried to bump into the bakkie but the driver managed to swerve off the road,” Mohlala said. A shootout ensued between the guards and some of the robbers, while some of the assailants were bombing the cash delivery van. “Two guards were injured in the process. While the incident was in progress, members from Middelburg Flying Squad, who were patrolling on the N4 noticed the commotion and traffic pile up and rushed to the scene,” Mohlala said.

He said upon arrival, the police officers were ambushed by another group of the robbers in a Mazda. Shots were fired at the police officers and two were injured. The group of robbers then escaped the scene in a grey Audi and the Mazda. “Police also arrested a 44-year-old man after he was found with a huge sum of money suspected to be stolen at the scene,” Mohlala said.