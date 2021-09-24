Manhunt launched for killers of Limpopo cop’s mum

PRETORIA: Makhado police have launched a manhunt for people who brutally murdered an 80-year-old woman, whose body was found in a pool of blood, in Louis Trichardt, on Thursday night. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the slain woman, whose body was discovered at around 7pm, was mother to a member of the SAPS.

“The deceased’s son, who is a warrant officer in the SAPS, reportedly tried to call his mother several times on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, with no success. He then allegedly sent his partner to his mother’s house,” said Mojapelo. “On arrival at the house, she apparently knocked several times without an answer and, when entering the house, she allegedly found the old woman lying in a pool of blood,” said Mojapelo. Police were called to the scene and discovered that the slain woman had deep cut wounds.

“The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned this incident, in which an elderly woman was brutally murdered, and has directed that the killer(s) be hunted down and brought to book," said Mojapelo. The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage and a case of murder has been opened. Mojapelo said the SAPS is urging a Zimbabwean national Trevor Gumbu, who previously worked for the old woman to report to any police station to help with ongoing investigations.