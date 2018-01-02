We Get You.





We know you have dreams and ambitions. We know that you’re thinking about the future, and how the next chapter of your life is going to play out. We know that living “The Life” you’ve always dreamed of takes some planning and a little bit of elbow grease, but the good news is Damelin will be there with you every step of the way!

We’ve been helping young people to turn their dreams into reality for over 70 years, so you can chill - rest assured, Damelin’s got you covered.





As South Africa’s premier private education institution, we’re dedicated to giving you the educational experience you deserve and have proven our commitment in this regard with a legacy of academic excellence that’s produced over 500 000 world-class graduates! Damelin alumni are redefining industry in fields ranging from Media to Accounting and Business, from Community Service to Sound Engineering. We invite you to join this storied legacy and write your own chapter in Damelin’s history of excellence in achievement.





You’re an individual - you deserve a College that understands “unique”. That’s why Damelin offers a comprehensively diverse range of study options. With us, you can choose the programme that works for you - whether you’re looking to pursue a Degree, Diploma or Certificate, our University - Equivalent offerings guarantee that you get the instruction, inspiration, and attention needed to become who you were born to be.





Our talented, dedicated educators have spared no effort in crafting your academic experience. Whether in small, intimate class settings or through our awesome new futuristic Virtual Classrooms, we commit to ensuring that you acquire the skills, qualifications, and attitude necessary to succeed wherever your journey may take you. Our holistic learning environment will give you the tools you need to thrive - come and take advantage of our student-centric, technologically driven innovations such as free WiFi, our free College Driver Programme, and the famous Damelin campus vibe!









Additionally, if you swing by any one of our 18 campuses nationwide to register, we’ll give you a cutting-edge Huawei T7 MediaPad and 2.4GB of data absolutely free of charge! (Ts and Cs). You’ll be just a click away from accessing academic material, references, media or campus/student services from anywhere with an internet connection! Damelin students also have free access to our Academic Advising Centre which offers academic support, advice and hands-on assistance throughout your College tenure.





The most important aspect of your Damelin tenure is the pursuit of academic distinction.

All this, coupled with our awesome track record of excellence in education, testifies to our determination to ensuring you fulfill all your potential.





For us, the most important aspect of your Damelin tenure is the pursuit of academic distinction. That said, we are determined to ensure your time at College is one you remember forever. Part of living “The Life” is being part of a multi-faceted student experience, so whether you’re into sports, social groups or student committees, or whether you’re just looking to chill out with like-minded students, Damelin guarantees that you’ll find your niche and grow personally, as well as academically and professionally.



