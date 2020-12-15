Mayor released on R1 000 bail for alleged rape and abduction of two minors

Johannesburg – The ANC Women’s League in the North West has reacted with anger and shock to news that a local mayor charged with the rape and abduction of two minors has been released on a R1 000 bail. Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality mayor Mpho Pilane handed himself to the police on Monday, accompanied by his lawyer, following an incident that allegedly happened on December 8. The 36-year-old man appeared at the Delareyville Magistrate’s Court on the same day for rape, sexual assault and abduction and was later released on a R1 000 bail. An enraged member of the ANCWL said this case shows that the South African justice favours those with money. “If you don’t have money the justice system will not be on your side,” the woman said.

“But we won’t keep quiet (regarding this matter). The League is even more furious that the so-called leaders who commit such horrific criminal activities are supposed to be at the forefront of ensuring that every legislation piece to fight the gender based violence scourge is implemented without fail.”

According to North West Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwaabone, the two girls aged 15 and 16 told police that they went with Pilane to a guest house in Delareyville on December 8.

There, they were allegedly plied with alcohol by Pilane.

“Allegations are that one was sexually assaulted and the other raped.

“They went home the following day and told their parents. Police were then informed.”

Mokgwaabone said the two girls were taken to a doctor for examination as it procedure in rape cases.

Last month a senior Mpumalanga ANC member, who is also a former MEC, was released on R20 000 bail after being accuses of raping his two children.

His stepson is also accused or raping the children.

