PARLIAMENT - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has conceded that he is concerned about signs that Moody's will not keep South Africa's investment grade credit rating steady when it issues an assessment on Friday.
"Fitch is really not impressed with us and said, you guys didn't go far enough. Moody's said they will release their review tomorrow and were looking very carefully at our fiscal stance. Let's see what they say, but I really hope they keep the rating the same," he said on Thursday as he briefed a joint sitting of Parliament's standing and select committees on finance and its select committee on appropriations.
"But it is not looking good," he added.
Mboweni was speaking a day after he tabled his medium term budget policy statement. It slashed the growth forecast for the year to 0.5% of GDP and cautioned that the debt to GDP ratio would by 2022/23 exceed 70 if left unchecked.
The finance minister was criticised for not outlining measures to restructure Eskom's debt, which is seen as the biggest risk to the economy.