Mdluli back in court next month for alleged looting of crime intelligence slush fund
Johannesburg - Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was expected to appear in court on March 4 to answer to allegation that him and two others looted the crime intelligence fund.
The matter was sat at the North Gauteng High Court on Friday in his absence as per agreement with the judge at the last sitting.
The state has indicted that it is ready to go on trial. Mdluli’s co accused, Heine Bernard and Solomon Lazarus also indicated that they were ready.
Mdluli is currently serving a five year sentence for kidnapping, assaulting and intimidating Oupa Ramogibe, his customary wife’s new husband, in 1998.
In the looting case, him and his co-accused, face several charges of fraud, corruption and theft relating to funds in the secret service account used to finance covert projects, investigations and operations. Bernard is facing an additional charge of defeating the administration of justice.
The allegations against them include the payment of private trips to China and Singapore, the private use of witness protection houses and the leasing of Mdluli’s private residence to the state in order to pay his bond.
It is claimed in the indictment that during one of Mdluli’s trips to Singapore in 2009, he allegedly used some of the funds for personal expenses. It is claimed he had bought electronic equipment, clothing, jewellery and perfume using the state’s purse.
A further allegation is that a month prior to the Singapore trip, Mdluli booked a holiday for himself and his wife to China, flying business class, on taxpayers’ expenses. It is also claimed he had used the slush fund to buy new shoes and electronics and finance their sightseeing trips.
