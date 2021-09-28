MEC condemns murder of KZN lesbian, allegedly by a relative

DURBAN: The KZN Social Development MEC has condemned the murder of 28-year-old lesbian activist Sisanda Gumede. Gumede was allegedly stabbed by a person known to her in the Umbumbulu area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a 28-year-old female victim was stabbed with a knife on Saturday at around 8pm “She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on arrival. “The motive for the attack is unknown and the case is still under investigation,” Mbele said.

MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza said: “Although the information regarding the violent incident is still sketchy, it appears that the deceased and her cousin had an altercation while at home. “Gumede’s murder is understood to be motivated by homophobia, as her cousin allegedly gloated after the incident that he had removed the curse from the family.” Khoza sent her condolences to the Gumede family.

She said the impact of hate crimes directed at lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer + communities as well as gender non-conforming persons was against the ethos of the South African Constitution. “We are deeply ashamed that in our nation we still have people facing discrimination based on their sexual orientation. This is a gross violation of basic human rights and we should unite to end such crimes,” said Khoza. She urged police to arrest the perpetrator.