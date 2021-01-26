Mediclinic mum on why Dr Beale was banned, but says it’s looking into Dr Basson issue

Johannesburg - Mediclinic has refused to say why Professor Peter Beale, who is facing a charge of murder after his young patient died during surgery, was banned from their facilities while Dr Wouter Basson is allowed to practise. IOL asked Mediclinic why the hospital group had banned Beale over complaints against him by patients but kept Basson, who was implicated in poisoning and killing anti-apartheid activists. Basson is known for the role he played as head of a top secret chemical and biological warfare project during the apartheid era, including relating to the research into anti-fertility drugs for ethnic cleansing of black people. Dubbed “Dr Death”, he has been practising as a cardiologist specialist for the past 15 years, operating at Mediclinic’s Panorama and Durbanville facilities in the northern suburbs although he is not part of staff. Pressure has been mounting on the hospital group to remove Basson from their facilities.

However, Mediclinic’s Tertia Kruger said he consulted from his own rooms, where patients chose him as their doctor. She said the situation regarding Basson was receiving priority attention and consideration at Mediclinic top leadership level.

“In the interest of our patients, we must respect each patient’s right to choose the most appropriate medical professional to deliver the required treatment at the facility of the patient’s choice. Dr Basson operates as an independent specialist cardiologist, with admission privileges to treat his patients in two Mediclinic facilities as well as at other hospitals that are not in the Mediclinic stable.”

Many patients complained about Professor Peter Beale. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Four years ago, Mediclinic banned Beale from their facilities.

While it is believed it was because of the many complaints made, Mediclinic declined to reveal the reason.

“Mediclinic can confirm that Professor Beale has not worked in our facilities for more than four years. We are not at liberty to provide details of the circumstances in which Professor Beale ceased using Mediclinic’s facilities as this involves confidential information.

“Should Professor Beale wish to disclose these reasons, he is at liberty to do so,” Kruger said.

[email protected]

IOL