Medupi conveyor belt has been repaired which means no load shedding today and tomorrow

Durban - No load shedding is expected tonight and tomorrow after a conveyor belt feeling coal into generation units at the Medupi power station, has been repaired.

Eskom said the belt was repaired and is currently in service which has improved Eskom's capacity to supply electricity.

"While no load shedding is expected this evening and tomorrow, Eskom would like to remind the public that the system remains constrained and vulnerable, and should there be any significant breakdowns, load shedding may have to be implemented at short notice," the power utility said in a statement issued today.

Eskom said unplanned breakdowns amount to 10 909MW of capacity, adding to the 5 831MW currently out on planned maintenance.

"Teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible," Eskom said.