Meet the new CEO of the SABC - Nomsa Chabeli

The embattled South African broadcaster, the SABC announced Nomsa Chabeli had been appointed as its new chief executive officer. “The (SABC) board has confidence in Chabeli's ability to drive revenue generation, strategic growth, innovation and uphold the values that have defined SABC’s legacy,” the board said in a statement on Monday.

“This appointment reflects SABC’s commitment to maintaining excellence in broadcasting and meeting the evolving needs of its diverse audience.” Chabeli previously held the role of General Manager for Brand & Marketing for MTN and was the General Manager of Marketing at the MultiChoice Group. She held positions in a marketing capacity for Brand SA and South African Breweries.

Chabeli has an MBA from Henley Business School. CAREER HIGHLIGHTS Chabeli was involved in the 2010 World Cup Bid.

She helped lead the marketing and communications for the successful bid that resulted in South Africa’s confirmation as the host country. The SABC also noted that Chabeli was also the marketing director of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 and she was instrumental in the development and execution of South Africa’s communications and marketing strategy for various Davos World Economic Forums. Reflecting on her new role, Chabeli said she was truly honoured and excited to join the SABC.

“This organisation holds a rich legacy of public service through broadcasting, and I am committed to advancing its mission and intensifying efforts to significantly improve revenue generation and lay the foundation for enduring success,” Chabeli noted. HOPING TO GET R1.5 BILLION There is no doubt that Chabeli is entering a business entity that is struggling and therefore she has an uphill battle to get the SABC profitable again. In early November it was reported that the broadcaster was hoping to get R1.5 billion in additional funding from government, but this was rejected.

According to Deputy Minister of Communications Phil Mapulane, despite the SABC being in dire financial straits, the National Treasury said there would be no additional funds. Mapulane was briefing Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications on Tuesday and said the SABC was expecting the funds from the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). During the statement, Minister Enoch Godongwana omitted any comment about the ailing state broadcaster.