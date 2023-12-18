Meet this budding entrepreneur who is bringing new flavours to Pretoria

It is not everyday that IOL gets a chance to showcase a bright and inspiring entrepreneur who is bringing new insights and flavours into a South African market. Thabiso Mhlongo, aged 30, is the founder of Epicure Bitez. The entrepreneur studied civil engineering and, while trying to find an apprenticeship, discovered his passion for cooking and business.

Mhlongo was working as a barista, and when the idea of starting his own restaurant came to him, he felt that he needed to follow his passion. "I was working at a health food franchise while looking for an apprenticeship. I was so inspired and thought, ‘I can do this on my own one day’," Mhlongo said. According to the budding restaurateur, it took him two years to think about and make the dream a reality.

He day-dreamed about his logo and the food he would serve. Thinking about creating a business, especially in the already busy food industry, is no small feat, and Mhlongo took the time to plan out his steps so that he would be successful. "In December 2020, I registered my business, and a week later, I had my first food pop-up. And now, here we are today,“ he explains.

He has a brick-and-mortar store in Atteridgeville, Pretoria. Mhlongo named the restaurant Epicure Bitez and describes it as an eatery for the discerning consumer. “Epicure Bitez is a food business that caters to people with an exquisite palate who love gourmet food,” he states. The eatery was the first to introduce tacos to the area of Atteridgeville, according to Mhlongo.

“It's not just eating out; it's a gourmet dining experience where we use only fresh ingredients to create mouth-watering meals in a Kasi environment. I love cooking and playing with different herbs and seasonings in the kitchen, as it is my comfort space," he adds. The restaurant employs two other people so far and has plans to grow into a successful teaming operation that will provide more employment to the local area. Mhlongo is a beneficiary of Momentum Metropolitan and MyDough's incubator programme. The insurance company has given the businessman R50,000 to help fund his dream and hopes to empower him in growing the business.