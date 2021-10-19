Meet UKZN’s newly appointed Chancellor

Durban: The University of KwaZulu-Natal announced the appointment of Dr Reuel Jethro Khoza as its new Chancellor. Dr Khoza, an experienced business and transformation leader and acclaimed author, has been appointed to serve the university for a period of four years.

In a statement released earlier Tuesday, the tertiary institution described Khoza as a distinguished thought leader, an astute businessman and a renowned voice at the forefront of transformation in the South African political economy. “As Chancellor, he will serve as the titular head of UKZN – presiding at Graduation ceremonies – conferring degrees and awarding diplomas and certificates in the name of the University, among other functions,” said Dr Letticia Moja, chair of Council. Accepting his appointment as Chancellor, Dr Khoza said: “I acknowledge with a deep sense of gratitude the appointment as Chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal by your esteemed institution of higher learning. I appreciate how profound an honour this bestows upon me as well as the attendant responsibilities.”

His qualifications include a BA Hons in Psychology (University of Limpopo previously, University of the North); a MA in Marketing (University of Lancaster, UK); a doctorate in Business Leadership from Warwick University UK; a LLD honoris causa (Rhodes University) and D Econ honoris causa (University of Free State). He is the President of the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA) and is currently the Chairperson of Dzana Investments (Pty) Ltd, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), and Assupol Insurance Group, among others. He has previously chaired the boards of a number of corporations and entities, including Globeleq, GlaxoSmithKline South Africa and served as a director of JSE Limited, IBM South Africa, Liberty Life Group, Standard Bank Group, Nampak Limited and Old Mutual plc.