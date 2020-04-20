Mentally challenged patient allegedly hijacks paramedics transporting him and speeds off

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Saturday the mentally challenged patient allegedly threatened the paramedics with a sharp object on Dr Chota Motala Road in Pietermaritzburg.

Gwala said the paramedics had been transporting the patient to hospital. Durban - A mentally challenged patient who hijacked paramedics while they were transporting him to hospital has been arrested.





"He allegedly got into an ambulance and drove off."





She said the ambulance was later recovered in Trustfeed in the Warburg policing area after the suspect's mother contacted the police.





"A case of carjacking has been opened at Mountain Rise police station and the suspect was arrested," said Gwala.





In January, a Durban paramedic attending a medical emergency was left temporarily blinded after he was robbed and liquid believed to be petrol or brake fluid was sprayed into his eyes.





The paramedic had been attending to a scene in Ntuzuma when he came under attack.