Merc driver accused of looting from Woolworths will no longer plead guilty, says NPA

Durban: A 30-year-old Pinetown man, who faces an array of charges including looting from the Woolworths store in Glenwood, made a third appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said the accused, Mbuso Moloi, had previously indicated to the court (on record) he intended pleading guilty to the charges of public violence, theft, trespassing and contravention of the National Road Traffic Act 2000 (operating a motor vehicle with a number plate displaying a licence number not applicable to the motor vehicle).

“His appearance relates to the looting of a Woolworths store in the Glenwood area on 12 July 2021, during the acts of public violence that took place in various parts of the province. “However, in court today, Moloi advised the court that he would no longer be pleading guilty.” Kara said the matter was postponed to October 12 for further investigations.