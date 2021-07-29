Merc driver who allegedly looted basket of goods from Woolworths sent to Westville prison

Durban: Mbuso Moloi, the 30-year-old Durban North man who was caught on video allegedly looting a basket of goods from a Woolworths food store in Glenwood made his first appearance in court. He was remanded in custody at the Westville Correctional Centre.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed Moloi appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of public violence, theft and trespassing, said NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara. “His appearance relates to the looting of a Woolworths store in the Glenwood area on July 12 2021, during the acts of public violence that took place in various parts of the province,” said Kara.

This guy happily participated in the looting of Glenwood @WOOLWORTHS_SA and then hopped into a brand new Merc (NUR32896). Anyone recognise him? Will link car vid in next tweet. pic.twitter.com/BvUHD44ACt — Nicole Graham (@NicoleGraham031) July 12, 2021 She said the accused also faces another charge – contravention of the National Road Traffic Regulations 2000 – in which he allegedly operated a motor vehicle on which a number plate is not applicable to such motor vehicle. Kara said the matter was adjourned to August 3 for bail consideration and the accused was remanded to Westville Prison.