Mercedes invests in changing lives through education with Ruta Sechaba Foundation

Mercedes-Benz vans recently donated three Sprinter Inkanyezi vehicles to the Ruta Sechaba Foundation as part of their commitment to improving the lives in the communities in which they operate. Housed in Cape Town, the Ruta Sechaba Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering South Africa’s brightest young minds by providing opportunities to pupils that deliver academic and sporting excellence, despite their socio-economic circumstances.

The donation will enable learners to get to school and extracurricular activities, helping to improve their attendance and academic performance. “We are excited and proud to be part of this initiative. By leveraging our resources and expertise, we can make a meaningful impact in the communities where we operate. “Through this donation, Mercedes-Benz South Africa is catalysing development and access to education, changing lives for many, for the better,” said Nadia Trimmel, president, Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa.

The Ruta Sechaba Foundation is dedicated to empowering South Africa’s brightest young minds. Picture: Supplied / Mercedes. Established in 2016, the Ruta Sechaba Foundation is dedicated to shaping the leaders of the future and making a lasting impact on South Africa's educational landscape. Through high school scholarships, the foundation provides young learners without the financial means with access to quality education, fostering success in academics, sports, and leadership. Over the past five years, 3,000 scholarships have been offered, with 90% of Grade 12 learners achieving bachelor degree passes. The vehicles have been converted into 23-seater school buses by a Mercedes-Benz approved VanPartner. The school bus conversion was specifically designed in collaboration with South African schools to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of children during their journeys.