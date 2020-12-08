Metro cop allegedly beat girlfriend, kidnapped and threatened to kill her at cemetery

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - An Ekurhuleni metro police officer has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, kidnapping her then driving her to a cemetery where he threatened to kill her with the firearm and three knives he was carrying. The woman managed to get away and flag a passing police vehicle. Her boyfriend was arrested. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid) Sontaga Seisa said the incident happened on Sunday just before 5pm. Seisa said the 27-year-old officer and his 24-year-old girlfriend had an argument. During the argument, the man allegedly assaulted her. His family tried to intervene but failed to calm him down.

“The suspect later went to his house and fetched his service pistol.

“Fortunately, he was again blocked by other family members but he managed to discharge his firearm. In addition to his service pistol, the officer also armed himself with three knives. He forcefully took his girlfriend and drove with her towards an open space near graves and told her that he was going to kill her.”

Seisa said that during the chaos, the woman spotted a marked police vehicle and raised the alarm which resulted in the officers arresting the suspect.

“Upon searching his vehicle, a pistol and three knives were recovered by the police. The suspect is stationed at Katlehong EMPD offices,” he said.

He was expected to appear in court soon.

Seisa said Ipid would be opposing bail “of this gender-based violence and femicide-related crime”.

IOL