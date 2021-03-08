Metro police chase and arrest speeding doctor on highway

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Metro police officers chased a speeding doctor down the N12 after she failed to obey their order to pull over. When she was finally cornered, the 32-year-old woman allegedly violated the officers’ rights by filming them without consent as soon as she alighted from her vehicle. She arrested and taken into custody. Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said the woman was driving at 178km/h in a 120km/h zone on Sunday morning. Mokheseng said the officers were monitoring the N12 freeway, at the Reading interchange, when a black Mercedes-Benz doing 178km/h approached.

The Speed Enforcement Team called for backup and gave chase because the driver failed to obey the metro police’s order to pull over.

Mokheseng said the car was chased down N12 way towards Soweto where it was cornered just before Comaro Road off-ramp.

“The furious lady offender stopped her Mercedes-Benz in the middle of the freeway.

“As she alighted, she was already fuming and taking video clips (using her cellphone), of officers without consent, violating their rights.

The driver said she was a doctor and late for work. However, she was arrested and charged for reckless and negligent driving.

Later that morning, the metro police arrested a driver who was doing 105km/h in a 70km/h zone.

Mokheseng said officers were in Swartkoppies Road, between Vermouten and Hennie Alberts roads, when they arrested the 25-year-old driver of a Ford Ranger.

The man, who was with a female companion, said they were speeding as they were late for shopping.

The driver was arrested, charged with reckless and negligent driving and taken to Brackendowns police station.

Both the man and the doctor are due to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court soon.

“We wish to indicate that, as the Ekurhuleni metro police department, we do allow members of the community/public to take pictures/photos or videos, of our officers while performing their duties but, there are procedures to follow and consensus, is key,” Mokheseng said.

IOL