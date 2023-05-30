Midvaal mayor Peter Teixeira assures water is safe and clear of cholera

Midvaal Local Municipality mayor Peter Teixeira has assured residents that the potable water running through the taps in the area is safe for consumption and not contaminated with cholera. Concerns were raised regarding the quality and safety of the potable water supplied by the Midvaal Local Municipality following the recent and deadly outbreak of cholera in Gauteng and the Free State.

“We would like to reassure all residents that the water provided by Midvaal Local Municipality is safe for consumption. We can confirm that no contaminants, including cholera, were detected in the last 24-hour testing cycle,” Teixeira said in a statement. Teixeira indicated that Midvaal had an approved Water Quality Monitoring Programme in place where water samples were taken on a daily and weekly basis at critical strategic points in the water supply system across the municipality. These samples are then sent to an accredited laboratory for comprehensive analysis.

“Midvaal Local Municipality strictly adheres to the SANS 241 standards outlined in the South African National Specification (SANS) for Drinking Water 241, Edition 2; Standard South Africa. These standards cover key parameters, including microbiological, chemical, physical, and operational aspects. Regular monitoring ensures that our water supply consistently meets these standards. “The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priority, and Midvaal Local Municipality is committed to delivering safe drinking water, Teixeira added. Last week, a cholera outbreak caused deaths in Tshwane. Deaths were also reported in the Free State, with rumours that cases had been reported in Limpopo.

Health facilities in and around the area were overwhelmed, with more than 200 people admitted to hospitals around Tshwane. To date 23 deaths have been reported in the capital city. The Gauteng Health Department has built six field hospitals in Kanana, Hammanskraal, to test those who continue to show symptoms of diarrhoea and dehydration. [email protected]