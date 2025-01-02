Minister Nzimande pays tribute to 'humble and patriotic' Professor Sibusiso Bengu

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, mourns the death of Professor Sibusiso Bengu, a towering figure in South Africa’s education landscape. Nzimande described Bengu as a key architect of the democratic transformation in the country’s education system, playing crucial roles in both the university sector and national policy.

Nzimande highlighted Bengu's remarkable contributions, noting, "Prof Bengu holds the distinction of leading our iconic university, Fort Hare, into the democratic era as its vice chancellor in the early 1990s, and also served as democratic South Africa's first Minister of Education." Nzimande further emphasised that, as Minister of Education, Bengu was instrumental in dismantling apartheid era policies and helped to build a unified, non-racial, and non-sexist education system for the country. Bengu’s tenure as a government leader saw the introduction of critical reforms such as the South African Schools Act of 1996 and the National Commission on Higher Education’s recommendations.

These efforts were foundational in reshaping South Africa's school and post-school sectors. He also facilitated the transition from the Tertiary Education Fund of South Africa (TEFSA) to the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), greatly expanding access to higher education, said Nzimande. Nzimande reflected on his personal interactions with Bengu, recounting his first engagement with him in the mid-1990s during the constitutional drafting process.

"During this period, I consulted him regularly on matters relating to education policy. This work helped shape Section 29 of our democratic Constitution," said Nzimande. He also acknowledged their collaboration in Parliament, where they worked together to push for progressive education laws between 1994 and 1999. The minister also praised Bengu’s humility, recalling how in 2022, he approached him to rename the Historically Disadvantaged Institutions Development Grant (HDI-DG) to the Sibusiso Bengu Development Programme (SB-DP), a proposal Bengu accepted with grace.

"He was quick to warn me to ensure that this programme does not fail," said Nzimande. The SB-DP, aimed at addressing historical inequalities in higher education, is designed to support Historically Disadvantaged Institutions (HDIs) in areas like decolonisation, indigenous knowledge systems, and technological innovation. Nzimande also shared how Bengu had supported him in his youth, saving him from dropping out of university in 1977 by securing a student loan to cover his fees.

"In 1977, as Dean of students at the University of Zululand, he saved me from dropping out of university by organising a student loan to pay the R100 that was required as part of my outstanding fees," recalled Nzimande. "Prof Bengu was not only one of South Africa’s most committed educationists but also a model public servant and patriot. Even when his own health was waning, he continued to serve his country with dignity and integrity," Nzimande said. "It is no exaggeration to declare that Prof Bengu was one of those who laid the basis for our democracy."

Moreover, Nzimande, on behalf of the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation and South Africa's public science system, offered condolences to Bengu’s family. "May we draw much-needed inspiration from his monumental and inspirational legacy of selfless service." In a show of support, he will be visiting the Bengu family home in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, January 2, to personally offer his condolences.