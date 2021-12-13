Miracle baby who underwent lifesaving surgery welcomes baby sister

Durban: The family of a baby who underwent lifesaving surgery in 2019 are thrilled to have welcomed a sibling for him in time for Christmas. Mihle Biyela who was was born on 12 February 2019, was hailed a miracle baby. He underwent in-utero surgery at 25 weeks.

Diagnosed with Hydrops fetalis, Mihle’s condition was fatal. Doctors said he was suffering heart failure due to severe anaemia, since his heart had to pump harder to get blood to the cells. The medical team performed a life-saving in-utero keyhole blood transfusion procedure, IUT (intrauterine blood transfusion), when the foetus was only 25 weeks.

The operation was success and Mihle is now a bright, happy little boy who can count without any difficulties. Gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Bongani Mazibuko said: “His treatment has been conservative and effective, and we are happy that everything has fallen into place beautifully for this young fellow who is now also a proud big brother.” Parents Phiwayinkosi and Ntombenhle Biyela said the family were overjoyed.

“We have called our little daughter ’Asimdumise’, which means ‘Let us praise the Lord’ in isiZulu. Along with our first born, a 10-year-old girl named Ayabonga, our family is now complete.” Dr Mazibuko said there were some concerns during Biyela’s two most recent pregnancies. However, both children were in perfect health. “Best of all, Mihle has not had to undergo any of the many procedures that the medical teams believed he would need at the time of his birth and thereafter.

Ntombenhle said: “It has been a difficult and painful journey with Mihle, as we were originally warned that the foetus had very little chance of surviving. “We will always be grateful to Dr Bhorat, Dr Mazibuko and their teams at Netcare St Augustine’s and Netcare uMhlanga hospitals. “They kept us informed and reassured us every step of the way throughout the treatment and the pregnancy. From thinking that I was sure to lose my baby, to being able to take Mihle home and seeing him grow into the bright little boy he has become is the greatest gift I have ever been given.”