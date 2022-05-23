Missing KZN man found dead in sugar cane plantation, 3 dogs remained with his body

Durban: A 65-year-old man who went missing on Saturday night with his three dogs on the KZN North Coast was found dead on Sunday morning. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, his body was discovered on the side of an unpaved road in Tongaat just after 7am by a passer-by.

Story continues below Advertisement

Balram said the man’s three dogs were also found near his body. “It was alleged that the victim and a neighbour left their home in Tongaat to hunt small game in the sugar cane plantation. “They split up during the hunt. However, the elderly male and his three dogs failed to return to his vehicle.

Story continues below Advertisement

“His neighbour walked back to his residence and informed his family, who launched a search party. “The cause of his death was not immediately established,” Balram said police were on the scene.

Story continues below Advertisement