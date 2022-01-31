Missing Phoenix anaconda Medusa has been found

Durban: A 2m-long pet anaconda that had been missing since last week in Phoenix has been found, according to its owner. The owner, Preesen Nair, 24, confirmed to IOL that the female anaconda named Medusa was found on Sunday afternoon.

However, he declined to comment on where the snake was found or whether it had been harmed in any way. Nair said he had received threats and opted not to comment any further. He said he had had the snake for a few months before it went missing.