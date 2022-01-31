Missing Phoenix anaconda Medusa has been found
Share this article:
Durban: A 2m-long pet anaconda that had been missing since last week in Phoenix has been found, according to its owner.
The owner, Preesen Nair, 24, confirmed to IOL that the female anaconda named Medusa was found on Sunday afternoon.
However, he declined to comment on where the snake was found or whether it had been harmed in any way.
Nair said he had received threats and opted not to comment any further.
He said he had had the snake for a few months before it went missing.
Last week Reaction Unit SA (RUSA) raised the alarm, asking members of the community to be on the lookout for the non-venomous reptile that escaped from a temporary enclosure in Starwood, Phoenix, between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
“The black-and-yellow female snake could easily constrict small cats and dogs. It is expected to grow a further 4m to 5m in the next few years,” said RUSA director Prem Balram.
IOL