MiWay does it its own way by feeding families struggling during the pandemic

Johannesburg - Insurance company MiWay has decided to act against the poverty that has befallen many South Africans by providing much needed meals to families badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company recently handed out 600 food parcels to families in Lenasia, Tembisa and Soweto. The beneficiaries were from three schools that are part of MiWay’s CSI programme, the MiHeart Project.

According to MiWay, the number of the latest number of beneficiaries was three times more than in previous food drives. The company’s Head of Marketing and Brand, Nthabiseng Moloi, said the last 18 months had been grim for many communities. She said, the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s call for everyone to take action to end poverty was therefore both timely and inspirational. “The Foundation’s goal for this year is #ActionAgainstPoverty #Each1Feed1. The hashtag aptly encapsulates what many communities need.

“This year came with its own set of challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We needed to find a solution to help parents and students in our partner-schools whilst keeping the risk and spread of Covid down. “We collaborated with Meals on Wheels who helped us manage the purchase, packaging and delivery of the 600 food parcels. Under normal circumstance our staff, who are very hands-on when it comes to our CSI projects, would have been involved in all the logistics involved in such a project, but the Meals on Wheels team made it easy for us to successfully deliver on this project,” she said. Moloi said the schools that benefitted were Moletsane High School in Soweto, Harmony Primary in Lenasia and Bonwelong Primary in Tembisa. She said they were among the six schools supported by the MiHeart Project.