MKP Women's League marches for justice against gender-based violence

Members of the MK Party's Women's League (MK) marched to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development in Pretoria on Monday, demanding action on gender-based violence (GBV) cases and calling for reforms to a justice system they it believes, fails victims. Promise Nkosi, interim coordinator of the Women's League in Tshwane, said the march was organised due to the alarming rate of rape cases, often resulting in perpetrators escaping punishment or receiving lenient sentences.

“For example, the case of Pastor (Timothy) Omotoso, the case was everywhere in the media space. The witnesses were there. It is surprising that Omotoso was released to go freely and there was no justice for the victims,” she said. Omotoso, the Nigerian televangelist, was recently acquitted in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha of more than 60 charges, including human trafficking, rape, sexual assault and racketeering. Nkosi said: “We found that there is an injustice that is taking place and that is why we are marching to the Department of Justice just to submit our memorandum that says they must just tie up their systems because it seems something is lacking.”

She said despite having commendable justice policies in place, the country struggles with effectively implementing them. “We decided to take it upon ourselves as MKP women to stand up and do something about it. I am not happy with the policing in the country. Yes, they are giving the media statements but I don’t see something happening. They need to revisit their policies,” she said. Part of the memorandum highlighted gaps in the justice system regarding GBV, stating that it often fails victims of sexual offences.

“No arrests have yet been made in Cwecwe's rape case, while Pastor Timothy Omotoso is acquitted of all charges. South Africa has been blessed with amazing laws such as The Sexual Offences Act no. 32 of 2007 and The Children's Act no. 38 of 2005. These acts clearly stipulate and give proper guidelines regarding how to handle and protect children as well as clear and concise guidelines with regards to handling sexual offence acts,” read the memorandum. Abel Tau, the spokesperson of MK political party in Gauteng, said: “We want to have a zero tolerance approach to GBV and we believe that victims of GBV must find expression and justice must be meted out on their behalf. Perpetrators must be held to book.” The 7-year-old Cwecwe was raped in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, allegedly on Bergview College premises, which is a private school. The alleged rape sparked national wide protests.

He said when children as young as a seven-year-old Cwecwe get to be sexually violated the country has no choice but to stand in numbers and individually and not allow a space for those targeting vulnerable children and women. “As MK Gauteng we are going to do everything in our power to fight the scourge. We are putting proposals together with our MPLs and our representatives in different spheres of government to outline how the scourge needs to be tackled,” he said. In addition, Tau said, the party will continue taking to the streets to raise voices against the scourge of GBV.