Mob allegedly kills Chatsworth brothers

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the two brothers, aged 30 and 35, were allegedly assaulted by a mob at Riversdale Road in Silverglen on July 24, 2021.

“They sustained serious head injuries and were declared dead at the scene. The suspects are still unknown at this stage and the matter is still under investigation at Bayview SAPS.”

In a separate incident this weekend, a taxi boss was gunned down in Verulam and two others shot and wounded.

Police said the masked gunman fled in a getaway vehicle.