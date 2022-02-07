Mom crossing river with baby on her back swept away in Mvoti River, KZN
Durban: A search is ongoing for a mother and her child who were swept away in the Mvoti River on the KZN North Coast.
According to Paul Herbst from Medi Response, reports from the scene indicate that a mother, with her baby on her back, was crossing the flowing river when they were both swept away.
“Witnesses to the incident managed to get to safety and to call for help,” said Herbst.
He added the SAPS K9 Search and Rescue, KDM lifeguards and SAPS divers, are conducting a search-and-rescue operation.
“Rescue teams have deployed the Medi Response drone as well as search-and-rescue K9s across the area. At this stage there have been no positive results and the search is ongoing.”
IOL