More arrests expected in R47m 2010 World Cup tender fraud case
Durban – Five more people are due to be arrested in relation to a R47million World Cup accommodation tender scam involving Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, former SAPS Colonel Navin Madhoe and former provincial police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni.
Panday, Madhoe and Ngobeni appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where the matter was postponed to February 8, 2021, for a pretrial hearing.
Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said the trio appeared for the third time in the corruption case which involves the supply of KwaZulu-Natal police accommodation during the 2010 World Cup.
“The fourth accused, former police captain Aswin Narainpershad, failed to appear because he was observing Covid-19 protocols. A warrant for his arrest was issued, but stayed pending the next appearance in February,” she said.
Twala said that state advocate Dorien Paver submitted a racketeering certificate signed by the National Director of Public Prosecutions along with a racketeering indictment, as directed by the court on November 11, 2020.
“The police are accused of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from the KZN police in 2010. Ngobeni faces corruption charges relating to the payments made towards her husband’s birthday party, a failure to disclose the benefits received from Panday as well as a charge of defeating the administration of justice,” Twala said.
Panday is alleged to have connived with Madhoe to offer General Johan Booysen a R2 million bribe to subvert the investigation against Panday and Madhoe. He is also accused of scheming with the other accused to defraud the police.
The matter has been postponed and transferred to the Durban High Court for trial.
IOL