More arrests expected in R47m 2020 World Cup tender fraud case

Durban – Five more people are due to be arrested in relation to a R47million World Cup accommodation tender scam involving Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, former SAPS Colonel Navin Madhoe and former provincial police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni.

Panday, Madhoe and Ngobeni appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where the matter was postponed to February 8, 2021, for a pretrial hearing.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said the trio appeared for the third time in the corruption case which involves the supply of KwaZulu-Natal police accommodation during the 2010 World Cup.

“The fourth accused, former police captain Aswin Narainpershad, failed to appear because he was observing Covid-19 protocols. A warrant for his arrest was issued, but stayed pending the next appearance in February,” she said.

Twala said that state advocate Dorien Paver submitted a racketeering certificate signed by the National Director of Public Prosecutions along with a racketeering indictment, as directed by the court on November 11, 2020.