More money, but also more problems for Phoenix accused fund-raiser activists

The Facebook group Justice For Phoenix Accused, created at the end of July to raise bail money for arrested suspects, will soon be shutting down and the bank account closed due to detractors accused of manipulating families. Alleged greed and entitlement of a few families has also driven community activists to the brink, sowing division, perpetuating mud slinging and defamation.

The group was created by Sagren Moodley, a Durban stand-up comedian known as Karou Charou to rally support for the accused, as he believed they deserved bail and a fair trial. “Justice doesn’t mean you are innocent, but everybody is entitled to a fair trial. If you stand before a court of law and you are found guilty, then you are guilty,” he said. “But the greatest travesty would be where a person who is not guilty is sitting in jail. Everybody had deserted them because they were the fall guys, the bad guys. This wasn’t fair, and I had a platform to speak on their behalf.” Karou Charou, SA comedian and activist is behind the Facebook group Justice For Phoenix Accused. Photo: Facebook. Moodley said the group task team had suffered abuse, accusations and their motives were questioned continuously, but they had soldiered for the benefit of the families and their loved ones in jail.

“I have done my fair share and I need to back down a bit. There is a lot of effort that goes into what we do. We spend hours every day discussing the families, visiting them and finding out what they need,” he said. “Before the election there were community activists who came from every corner of Phoenix and Chatsworth. I would like to see those activists come to work together. The political leaders must now come to the front and show their leadership,” Moodley added. “The Phoenix accused and bail money suited political agendas; people must now stand up. But since there is no glory and there is nothing to be gained, how many people will really stand up?”

Moodley explained that some families were of the notion that since money was raised on their behalf, they were entitled to certain amounts. He said most were manipulated and swayed by unscrupulous people. “At the end of it some did come back to apologise once they realised their mistakes, but for others it was a bit too late because we had closed the books,” he said. “I am moving away from the Phoenix saga because it’s very complicated, it is consuming me. Daily we hear stories of bail issues, the lawyers, attorneys not doing their jobs, prosecutors doing underhanded things.” Although Moodley said assistance from other community members was needed, Sukesh Maharaj, a Hindu priest and musician, together with Richard Pillay, were criticised by members of the Justice For Phoenix Accused for holding a bail fund-raising event on Tuesday.

The pair hosted a Facebook live show, attended mostly by congregants, and an amount of R5 900 was raised. The money has since been distributed equally to nine family members. The event poster was uploaded on the Justice For Phoenix Accused Facebook page and accusations of fraud were thrown about since the bank account used to collect funds belonged to Maharaj. Group members called the duo “disgusting” for hosting a fund-raiser raining on their parade. Sukesh Maharaj, a Hindu priest and musician was criticised for his efforts to raise bail money for the Phoenix accused. Photo: supplied. “They defamed and embarrassed me. We didn’t do this because of fame. Why are they upset with us for doing it on our own? We wanted to do this because we trusted ourselves and, if anything had gone wrong, we would have been able to answer, not to involve others,” said Maharaj.

“It was not right of them to upload a picture of us. The poster was sent to the group, but they did not allow it, yet they did put it up to defame us. Are they the only ones that must assist? If you are feeding people, does that mean I can’t do it? I have thought about doing this for a long time, right from the very beginning. I just had to find the correct way to do it.” Maharaj said that considering the short time they had had to plan, the event was a major success. He said most of the work was done overnight. “We started Monday morning when we realised more help would be needed, as the bail hearings approached. By Monday afternoon I managed to open a bank account in my name because there was no other option,” he explained. “On Tuesday I started making more phone calls to get more people to get involved. We finished our fundraising drive at around 10pm, and on Wednesday morning I had to count and make arrangements to distribute the funds. We finalised everything and once all payments were paid, the account was closed, on Thursday.”