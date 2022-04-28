More nights in jail for man who allegedly assaulted and robbed Esther Mahlangu

Pretoria – The 27-year-old man who allegedly confessed to breaking into the house of globally-acclaimed Ndebele artist Dr Esther Nostokana Mahlangu, and robbing the 87-year-old pensioner has been remanded in custody, after he appeared before the Mdutjana Magistrate’s Court. The matter was postponed because the presiding magistrate has been booked off sick, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Story continues below Advertisment

Simon Kgantshi Skosana has been in custody since last month, after he was apprehended by the police in Mpumalanga following the robbery and assault at Mahlangu’s house. Skosana is set to return to court on May 4. The second suspect, Jan Mlemani Kwati Masilela, 32, is out on R3 000 bail.

Masilela is set to return to court on 10 May. Provincial commissioner police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela commended the “sterling work” done by the established team of detectives since the robbery of the Ndebele artist made headlines last month. The detectives arrested and charged Skosana and Masilela in connection with the robbery and physical attack on Mahlangu.

Story continues below Advertisment

Seven suspects were brought in for questioning, and five were released after obtaining statements from them. Mohlala said the five could not be linked to the robbery. “According to the report, police pounced on the first suspect at around 2am in the morning at Mogononong in Siyabuswa. He was found with the firearm and its serial number filed off, hidden in the toilet cistern, wrapped in plastic. “He then pointed to the second suspect where he bought the firearm from. The second suspect bought it from the third suspect. The third suspect pointed to the fourth suspect where he also bought it from,” Mohlala said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The firearm which was stolen from iconic Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu. Photo: SAPS Police said Skosana confessed to be the one who broke into Mahlangu’s house and took the firearm, money and a safe. The safe was found at Ramokgeletsane, a few kilometres from Siyabuswa, and it had been opened with an angle-grinder, Mohlala said. Mahlangu was assaulted during the robbery at her house in Weltevrede, near Siyabuswa on March 19 at about 3pm.

Story continues below Advertisment

“During the robbery, the defenceless pensioner was reportedly assaulted and strangled where her hands were tied with a cord. The suspect then searched her bedroom and took a safe containing a 7.65 mm pistol, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash and bundles of keys then fled the scene. “She was left helpless and she sustained some injuries on her face but was later found by her granddaughter who alerted the neighbours,” Mohlala said. Police said the two suspects have been charged with possession of an unlawful firearm and house robbery.