More than 20 000 people got their Covid-19 jabs on Christmas Eve

According to the national Department of Health, 20 812 people received a dose of Covid-19 vaccine while 12 668 were fully vaccinated.

MORE than 20 000 people received a Covid-19 vaccine on Christmas Eve.

A total of 15.5 million adult South Africans out of a population of 39 798 201 are now fully inoculated against the virus.

The amounts to 39 percent of the population.

The Free State, Limpopo and Western Cape have vaccinated more than 50 percent of their population.