More than 20 000 people got their Covid-19 jabs on Christmas Eve
Share this article:
MORE than 20 000 people received a Covid-19 vaccine on Christmas Eve.
According to the national Department of Health, 20 812 people received a dose of Covid-19 vaccine while 12 668 were fully vaccinated.
A total of 15.5 million adult South Africans out of a population of 39 798 201 are now fully inoculated against the virus.
The amounts to 39 percent of the population.
The Free State, Limpopo and Western Cape have vaccinated more than 50 percent of their population.
KwaZulu-Natal, that is currently the epicentre of the fourth wave, is the slowest.
Only 38 percent have opted to get vaccinated. More than 4 million remain unvaccinated.
On Thursday the department also changed the regulations on contact tracing, isolation and quarantining.
All Covid-19 contact tracing will be stopped with immediate effect, except in congregate settings and cluster outbreak situations or self-contained settings.
The department said all contacts must continue with their normal duties with heightened monitoring (daily temperature testing and symptom screening) of any early signs.
IOL